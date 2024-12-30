Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 90,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.21.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.