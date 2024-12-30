Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,245. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 102,163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 85,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Navient by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

