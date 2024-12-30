NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of NetSol Technologies worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

