NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.