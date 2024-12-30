NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

