Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

JGH stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 102,391 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 75.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

