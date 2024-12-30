Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
JGH stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $13.41.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
