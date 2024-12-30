Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Down 31.6% in December

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CAFG traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:CAFG Free Report ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.89% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.