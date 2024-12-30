Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Pasithea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

