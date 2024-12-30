Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 19210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSMMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Persimmon Price Performance

About Persimmon

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

