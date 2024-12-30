Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 102,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,511. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.97 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.
