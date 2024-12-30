Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. 43,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

