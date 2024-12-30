Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.