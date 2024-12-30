PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.