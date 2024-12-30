PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.
About PureTech Health
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.