PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

