Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RTOBF remained flat at $3.29 on Friday. Ratos AB has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.
About Ratos AB (publ)
