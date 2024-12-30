Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOBF remained flat at $3.29 on Friday. Ratos AB has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

