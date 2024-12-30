Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on REPYY shares. Citigroup upgraded Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

