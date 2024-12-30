Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,964,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,722,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,216.0 days.
Resona Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of RSNHF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Resona has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.
Resona Company Profile
