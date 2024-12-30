Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,964,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,722,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,216.0 days.

Resona Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RSNHF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Resona has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

