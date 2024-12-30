ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 32,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,809. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Further Reading

