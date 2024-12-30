Sandra Douglass Morgan Sells 2,092 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $56.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

