Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Rises By 41.5%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.86. 4,329,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. Aegon has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

