Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 38.7%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF remained flat at $63.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

