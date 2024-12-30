Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 38.7%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF remained flat at $63.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $63.22.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.