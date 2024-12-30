Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Decreases By 37.7%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chervon Price Performance

Chervon stock remained flat at $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Chervon has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

