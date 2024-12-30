Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Decreases By 37.7%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Chervon Price Performance
Chervon stock remained flat at $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Chervon has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.
About Chervon
