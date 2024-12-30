Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Grows By 45.0%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,100 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 3,049,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,050.3 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $4.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.60.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

