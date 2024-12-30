Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Grows By 45.0%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,100 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 3,049,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,050.3 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $4.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.60.
About China Resources Gas Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.