Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Expands By 29.1%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,746.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $85.70 during trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

