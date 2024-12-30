Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Declines By 33.3%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

HLTOY stock remained flat at $8.05 during midday trading on Monday. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

