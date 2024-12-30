Short Interest in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Grows By 40.9%

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 361,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of HSHP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 55,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Himalaya Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

About Himalaya Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSHP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Himalaya Shipping by 17.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

