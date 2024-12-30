Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Decreases By 16.6%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 830,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Pearson stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 254,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Pearson has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 95,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

