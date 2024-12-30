Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Decreases By 17.4%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNY

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.