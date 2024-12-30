Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Rises By 46.4%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taoping Stock Up 11.8 %

TAOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,494,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,488. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

