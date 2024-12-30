Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Rises By 46.4%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taoping Stock Up 11.8 %
TAOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,494,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,488. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Taoping Company Profile
