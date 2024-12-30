Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Declines By 26.6%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 1,291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of WonderFi Technologies stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
