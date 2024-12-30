Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
SVBL traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 12,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Silver Bull Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Bull Resources
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.