Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

SVBL traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 12,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

