Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.75.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6633 per share. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

