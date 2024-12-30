Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 478.0 days.

Square Enix stock remained flat at $40.80 during trading hours on Monday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

