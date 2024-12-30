Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 478.0 days.
Square Enix Price Performance
Square Enix stock remained flat at $40.80 during trading hours on Monday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.43.
Square Enix Company Profile
