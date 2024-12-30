Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Star Price Performance

STHO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,246. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Star has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Get Star alerts:

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star had a net margin of 69.55% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star

Star Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Star by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Star by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 351,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.