Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Star Price Performance
STHO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,246. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Star has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.
Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star had a net margin of 69.55% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star
Star Company Profile
Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.
