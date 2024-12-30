STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane Sells 18,001 Shares

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$75,604.20.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:STEP opened at C$4.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. The firm has a market cap of C$295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$5.26.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.17.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.