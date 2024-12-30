StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 22.6 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.44 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.