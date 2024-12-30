StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $690,545.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Container Store Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of The Container Store Group worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

