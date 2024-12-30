StockNews.com Downgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Hold

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark raised their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

