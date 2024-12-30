StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVU opened at $3.93 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

