Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the November 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Stryve Foods stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 151,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,910. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 231,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.