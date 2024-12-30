Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Update

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Surrozen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 48,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.19.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Surrozen will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
