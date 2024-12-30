Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Update

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 48,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Surrozen will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Surrozen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 66.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

