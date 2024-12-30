S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 77.05%.

Insider Transactions at S&W Seed

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,978.05. The trade was a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.