T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.22. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,907,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

