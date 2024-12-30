The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 3.46% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CEE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend
About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
