The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $142.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $28,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after acquiring an additional 222,823 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 174.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 218,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $13,639,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

