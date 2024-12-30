Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Tullow Oil Trading Up 7.3 %
TUWOY stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
