Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 7.3 %

TUWOY stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

