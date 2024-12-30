Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 125,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $703.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.01.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
