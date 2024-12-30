Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,086.94. This represents a 31.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Wishart sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,690.78. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,210 shares of company stock valued at $510,355. Company insiders own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Urban One has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

