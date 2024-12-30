Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSCO traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.26. 1,038,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $6,218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

