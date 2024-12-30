Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

