Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $1,397,758.36 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 84,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,397,758.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,567.75. This represents a 29.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
Shares of WEAV opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weave Communications by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
