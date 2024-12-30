Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,364,000 after purchasing an additional 637,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,132,000 after buying an additional 213,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,169,000 after acquiring an additional 126,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

